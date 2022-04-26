Walking tour to mark Exeter Blitz anniversary to begin
A new walking tour is due to begin on Monday to explore locations in Exeter that were affected by the Blitz.
The 4 May marks the 80th anniversary of when the city was bombed in the Second World War killing 156 civilians.
An estimated 1,500 buildings were destroyed and 2,700 were badly damaged and many historic or architectural structures were lost in the air raids.
Multiple commemorative events are planned in Exeter such as an exhibition and a pop-up theatre performance.
