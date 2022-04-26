Jersey residents asked to fill in new survey on personal data
- Published
Jersey residents will be asked to express their opinions on sharing personal data as part of a new survey.
The initiative from the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner (JOIC) hopes to gather information on data privacy views.
The survey is confidential and all responses will remain anonymous, the JOIC said.
Information Commissioner Paul Vane said it was important to help "gauge overall awareness of data privacy".
It will ask how islanders feel about disclosing information such as passport details and bank account details.
Mr Vane said the survey would also help to identify where there are gaps data protection awareness.
'Shape the future'
"The data gleaned from this survey will allow us to shape future community work," he said.
"We'll be able to map out activities to ensure we focus on the areas of data protection, where the least awareness exists."
The survey is open until 10 May and can be reached by visiting the JOIC's website.
