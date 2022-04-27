Motorcyclist injured in serious crash in Plymouth
A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a single-vehicle crash, police have said.
Emergency services were called at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday to a collision in Plympton Ridgeway, Plymouth, involving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The rider, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and is being treated at Derriford Hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses.
They would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation.
