New electric charging stations for boats in Plymouth
- Published
A series of quayside electric charging stations for boats have been unveiled.
A number of facilities have been switched on along the perimeter of the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.
The charging stations will mean electric-powered boats and ships will be able to charge their batteries at three locations in the city.
It is in response to the Government's Clean Maritime Plan which aims to tackle air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.
Battery-powered boats are starting to be seen more regularly on the water with an electric ferry launched in Plymouth in 2020.
The new stations are at Mount Batten, Queen Anne's Battery and the Barbican landing stage.
'Game-changer'
More installations are being developed along the city's waterfront as well as sites being identified in Devon and Cornwall.
The charging network has been created through the Marine e-Charging Living Lab (MeLL) initiative, a consortium led by the University of Plymouth.
It is in partnership with Plymouth City Council, Princess Yachts Limited and Aqua superPower.
Sarah Fear, project and knowledge exchange manager at the University of Plymouth and lead for the MeLL project, said: "This charging network is a game-changer for Plymouth's forward-thinking marine enterprises, and our ongoing research in this field is enabling the city and region to blaze a trail in clean maritime innovation."
