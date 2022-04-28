Plymouth's Tinside Lido reopens for summer
- Published
A seaside lido is set to welcome people back as it announces its reopening date.
Tinside Lido, in Plymouth, is a 1935 art deco lido which sits beside Plymouth Sound and is overlooked by Plymouth Hoe.
The attraction recently had a spring clean and will reopen on 2 May.
Mount Wise pools in Devonport will also reopen on the same date. Opening hours are on the Plymouth Active website.
