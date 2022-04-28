Ilfracombe harbour PCSO role 'to curb anti-social behaviour'
A new police role has been introduced to focus on patrolling a Devon town's harbour during the holiday season.
Andy Bailey has been appointed Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in Ifracombe as part of a pilot project.
The new role has been introduced in response to a rise in anti-social behaviour during the tourist season.
Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said she hoped it would help visitors "enjoy a safe experience" in the town's harbour.
The post, which is a 12-month pilot, has been jointly funded by North Devon Council, which owns and operates Ilfracombe Harbour, and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
'Visual presence'
The hope is that it will help tackle anti-social behaviour such as street drinking and people jumping into dangerous areas of the sea, otherwise known as tombstoning.
The PCSO will be located at Ilfracombe Harbour Master's Office and will work as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Ilfracombe Harbourmaster Georgina Carlo-Paat MBE, who is employed by North Devon Council, said: "Having a visual presence of police authority here that has a direct link to the local police has never been done so we're really looking forward to the benefits this will bring."
Ms Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "As well as addressing anti-social behaviour, Maritime PCSO Bailey will also be able to help locals and visitors enjoy a safe experience in what is a truly beautiful part of the South West."
