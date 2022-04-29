Devon and Cornwall Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer to leave force in summer
- Published
Devon and Cornwall's most senior police officer will stand down in the summer, the force has said.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has been in post since February 2013.
During his time in post he has overseen the police response to incidents including the Keyham shootings and policing the G7 summit.
Mr Sawyer said: "It has been an honour to be a member of the Devon and Cornwall police family and a privilege to be chief constable."
He joined the force as deputy chief constable in 2010, coming from the Met Police where he began his service in 1986.
He was appointed temporary chief constable in 2012, before taking on the role permanently the following year.
Mr Sawyer said: "The police family works within the context of a constantly developing and fast-moving society and it is vital that as a service we are able to learn, evolve and improve to keep pace with the communities we serve.
"In Devon and Cornwall I have seen my officers, staff and volunteers rising to that challenge every single day."
He added: "As chief constable I still have a great deal to do between now and my departure, not least supporting the Police and Crime Commissioner in the delivery of her plan whilst she searches for a new chief constable to take the force forward."
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "I would like to thank the chief constable for his years of exceptional service, for his support in delivering the strategic aims of my police and crime plan and for his unrelenting focus on delivering a world class police force."
