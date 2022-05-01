Police search for driver after pedestrian dies in Torquay
A man has died after being hit by a car that then left the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports after midnight on Sunday of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Barton Hill Road in Torquay.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died in hospital as a result of his injuries and his next of kin have been notified.
Police are carrying out enquiries to locate the driver and urge anyone with information to contact them.
