Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Torquay crash
A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car in south Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called just after midnight on Sunday to the scene in Barton Hill Road, Torquay.
A male pedestrian in his 40s died in hospital as a result of his injuries, officers said.
A woman in her 20s, who is from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, police said.
The man's next of kin had been notified and were receiving support from specially trained officers, police added.
