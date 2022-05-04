Exeter City victory parade to celebrate promotion
A city celebration will be held for Exeter City Football Club for its promotion to League One.
The club secured its promotion from League Two in April after spending a decade in the fourth tier.
An open-top bus parade and civic reception will take place along Exeter high street from 18:00 GMT on Monday.
The high street will be closed to traffic, with stewards of the club escorting the buses to the Guildhall.
At around 18.55 some of the players and manager Matt Taylor are expected to appear on the balcony at the Guildhall for photographs and to greet the crowds gathered outside.
There could be a double celebration if the Grecians win their last home game against Port Vale on Saturday and are crowned League Two champions.
Exeter City are top of the table but only lead Forest Green by a point.
