Plymouth election results 2022: City council under no overall control
Plymouth City Council remains under no overall control after elections were held on Thursday.
A third of the seats on the 57-seat council were up for election.
Before the election, Labour had 23 seats, the Conservatives held 22 and there were 12 Independents, nine of whom previously sat as Conservatives and three former Labour councillors.
Now Labour has 24 seats and the Conservatives also have 24, with eight Independents and one Green councillor.
Ian Posyer becomes the first Green councillor on Plymouth Council, taking the Plympton Chaddlewood seat from the Conservatives with 57.7% of the vote.
Plymouth has also elected its first openly transgender councillor.
Dylan Tippetts, 21, helped Labour gain the Compton ward from the Conservatives.
Mr Tippetts told the BBC: "I'm in complete shock. I didn't believe that I would potentially win this seat tonight."
He added: "For me it's a massive honour to be a voice at the table for trans people, it's something I'm not going to take for granted."
