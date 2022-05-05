Devon festival demand 'not anticipated' says Bear Grylls
TV adventurer Bear Grylls said a festival he helped organise in 2021 "didn't anticipate so much demand" for activities.
Some festival-goers at the Gone Wild Festival at Powderham Castle in Devon last August, said many activities were sold out.
Mr Grylls claimed there had been four complaints out of 6,000 attendees.
He said the event would be back this year with "more activities and more adventures".
In 2021 festival-goers reported that activities that needed to be booked were sold out by lunchtime on Thursday - the first day of the four-day event.
"On day one we had so much demand for so many activities, from quad biking to abseiling to paddleboarding," Mr Grylls told BBC Radio Devon.
"The teams didn't anticipate so much demand for that.
"All credit to them, they adapted, they turned that around."
This year's festival, featuring bands such as The Darkness, The Script and Reef, is at Powderham Castle from 25 to 28 August.
