Ilfracombe derelict building fire was arson attack
Fire investigators say a blaze which ripped through a large derelict seaside building was an arson attack.
About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze in Torrs Park Road, Ilfracombe, Devon through the night of 22 April.
The building was left a smouldering shell the next day, amid fears it could collapse.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was treating the cause as deliberate and the case had been handed to police.
