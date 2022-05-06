Plymouth speed camera catches 23,500 drivers in test period
Published
A new 20mph speed camera in Plymouth has caught more than 23,500 drivers going over the limit during a test period, prior to going live next week.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the camera on Old Laira Road is the first 20mph device in the force's area.
The police and Plymouth City Council are warning drivers ahead of the camera becoming fully operational on Monday.
Supt Adrian Leisk said the results were "troubling" and people were "obviously ignoring" the signs.
During an eight-week test period prior to activation, the two-directional camera detected more than 1,100 speeding drivers in the first 24 hours.
'Fatal injuries'
The camera was installed by Plymouth City Council after local residents said in a consultation they favoured the approach over traffic calming measures.
Supt Leisk, strategic roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision Zero enforcement activity group, said: "Speed is a big contributory factor in serious collisions.
"Travelling too fast both reduces the time in which a driver can react and increases the risk of serious or fatal injuries in the event of a collision."
Those caught travelling just over the stated speed limit will be offered an educational course, provided they have not completed one in the past three years.
Offences above this threshold will face a £100 fine and three points or be sent directly to court for higher speed offences.
The scheme cost £230,000, with £190,000 provided by the Department for Transport's active travel fund.
A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said: "This scheme is about keeping people safe on a very busy narrow road. Keep your speed down and you won't get fined."
Vision Zero is a shared commitment between a number of organisations across Devon and Cornwall to cut the number of road deaths and serious injuries to zero.
