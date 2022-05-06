Man dies in Crediton after car and motorcycle collision
A man has died after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Devon on Thursday, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the A377 near Downes Mill, Crediton, at about 21:10 BST.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police have urged any witnesses to contact them.
