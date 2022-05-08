Teams complete 60th staging of Ten Tors on Dartmoor
More than 2,000 teenagers have completed the the 60th staging of the Ten Tors, one of England's biggest outdoor adventure events.
It was the first time it has been held since 2019 due to Covid-19.
All but four of the 399 teams that started, finished, with the Army, which runs the event along with support from the Royal Navy and Royal Air force, saying it had gone "brilliantly".
Teams completed 35, 45 or 55-mile (56, 72 or 88km) routes on Dartmoor.
They used their navigational skills and carried all their food, water, bedding and other essentials for the challenge, that includes a night sleeping on the moor.
About 300 young people took part in the Jubilee Challenge, for young people with special physical or educational needs.
For the first time those in the Jubilee Challenge also had the option of sleeping on the moor overnight.
The team from Devonport High School crossed the line first in the main event, with Torquay Grammar School the first to cross the line in the 45-mile event.
Tom Wild from the Torquay Grammar School team said: "I was tearing up towards the end. I can't believe we've done it".
Army officer, Capt Preet Chandi completed a 700-mile solo expedition to the south pole in January, and was the official starter for the Ten Tors.
She said: "I did say 'remember to enjoy it', because it was one the things I had inside my tent when I was in Antarctica.
"And also to to look after each other and themselves, and take it a step at a time when it gets difficult, because we all have those difficult moments."
Bob Etherton, 78 took part in the first event 62 years ago, along with the 45th and the 50th stagings.
The former signals trooper was at the finish line on Sunday with the boots he wore in the first event, admitting "I did have sore feet at the end".
