Exeter City victory parade to make its way through city
- Published
Exeter City Football Club will celebrate its promotion with an open-top bus parade on Monday.
The squad were promoted to League One, the third tier of English football, after they finished second place in League Two.
The club will mark the promotion with a parade through Exeter High Street at about 18:00 BST, followed by a civic reception at Exeter's Guildhall.
This season's promotion is the sixth in Exeter's history.
'Community club'
Supporter and Exeter City Council leader Phil Bialyk said he thought the team had "done a great thing".
"The football club also does a lot with their community trust which we mustn't forget, helping a lot of people in Exeter," he said.
"They helped people through the pandemic. They raise lots of money for good causes and concerns in Exeter.
"I think it's a fantastic community club, and I want to see it do even better."
Fixtures for the club's first season back in League One, featuring ties against Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Derby County, will be released on 23 June.
