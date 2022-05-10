Plymouth's Mayflower Museum closes for refurbishment
- Published
A Devon museum will close to receive a refurbishment in time for the summer, bosses have said.
The Mayflower Museum, in Plymouth, on the Barbican, will take on an exhibition which was shown at Plymouth's The Box museum from 2020 to 2022.
The exhibition explores the journey that took place from Plymouth to America in 1620 on the Mayflower.
The changes will increase the size of the museum by 30%.
The Mayflower 400: Legend and Legacy exhibition tells the story of the passengers on the Mayflower as well as the Wampanoag people.
Victoria Pomery, CEO at The Box said the team are "delighted" the exhibition will have its own "legacy" at the Mayflower Museum.
"This refresh will bring the narrative at the Mayflower Museum up to date and mean that local, national and international visitors to Plymouth can continue to engage with it in its new home on the waterfront."
The newly-refurbished attraction is expected to reopen in June.
