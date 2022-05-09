Barnstaple Covid-19 vaccination centre moves to Tesco Extra car park
A vaccination centre in a Devon town has been moved to a purpose-built new mobile unit in a supermarket car park.
Barnstaple's Covid-19 vaccination centre was formerly at the town's leisure centre, but on Monday moved to the town's Tesco Extra store.
People who had booked appointments for the former site should now go to the new unit, health bosses said.
A Tesco spokesperson said staff were "delighted" the store could play host to the centre.
Leigh Mansfield, programme director of vaccination services at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, described the new vaccination unit as a "bespoke" facility.
She said: "We would like to thank Barnstaple Leisure Centre for kindly accommodating the vaccination programme.
"We are delighted Barnstaple Tesco Extra has so generously offered us space to continue the vital job of protecting our communities against Covid-19."
A Tesco spokesperson said: "Tesco considers itself to be very much a part of the tight-knit community of northern Devon.
"We are delighted we can play our part in helping keep members of our community safe."
