Stone balancing sculptures return to Chelsea Flower Show
- Published
The unusual art of stone balancing will feature at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show later in May.
Adrian Gray from Axminster, Devon, has been exploring the art of balancing different types of rocks for 22 years.
His work for the flower show centres around coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, and "normal life resuming", Mr Gray said.
His two new sculptures Strength and Grace and WOW will appear at the show which begins on 24 May.
Mr Gray said: "There is something other-wordly about the seemingly impossible balance my pieces demonstrate.
"This has a perspective-inducing quality which has given people a sense of peace during what has been a very difficult time.
"As we come out of the pandemic, and normal life resumes, the idea of balance is more important than ever. And my pieces have a powerful message to tell in this regard."
Mr Gray, who has appeared at the flower show six times before, said the stones are balanced and then fixed for "safety and longevity".
He said: "It's listening with your fingers, and when it does find that point of balance the stone goes really light in your fingers, it's a wonderful feeling."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.