Commonwealth Games 2022: Queen's Baton Relay to go through Plymouth
The Queen's Baton Relay will visit Devon during its journey through England this summer as the full route is revealed.
It is part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 which will take place in Birmingham from 28 July until 8 August.
The baton relay will take place before the games begin and it will be in Plymouth from 4 to 5 July.
The Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Councillor Terri Beer, said Plymouth was "immensely proud" to host the relay.
Plymouth will officially welcome the baton on 4 July as it arrives from Mount Edgcumbe in Cornwall by boat, crossing the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.
It will arrive on shore at the Barbican Landing Stage and be carried to the Mayflower Steps, before travelling past the Plymouth Naval Memorial on Plymouth Hoe and down Armada Way.
It will finish at Plymouth's newest museum, The Box.
'Shining a light'
Ms Beer said: "It gives us an opportunity to showcase everything that Britain's Ocean City has to offer to the rest of the UK, and to the world.
"It will put the Plymouth Sound National Marine Park in the spotlight, as well as shining a light on the dedication and hard work carried out by the local people who have been given the honour of becoming batonbearers."
Toby Gorniak MBE, artistic director of Street Factory CIC, has been confirmed as a baton bearer in Plymouth.
Mr Gorniak was nominated after using hip hop to inspire and uplift young people, their families and communities, the council said.
