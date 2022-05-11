Council propose to purchase properties to help homeless
- Published
A Devon council has approved proposals to purchase nearly 40 properties to help homeless families.
A report presented to a cabinet meeting of Torbay Council showed that there was a 150% rise in need for temporary homes compared to April 2018.
The report said it was believed that all 37 purchased properties could be available to rent from the end of 2022.
By having such emergency accommodation, the council could also offer support while alternatives were found, it said.
'Breaking point'
Deputy council leader Darren Cowell said: "There are a lot of reasons why families and individuals find themselves homeless - often through no fault of their own.
"The cost of living crisis and the dynamics of the local housing market have left families at breaking point."
To be able to carry through with plans, the cabinet has recommended Torbay Council borrow £10m to fund the purchase and renovation of the properties.
A property partner is set to find houses on behalf of the council across the district, so, if families are made homeless, accommodation will be available.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.