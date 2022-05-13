Devon grandad takes on round the world scooter trip
A 74-year-old man will embark on a trip around the world on a scooter, hoping to visit 30 different countries.
Peter Owen, from Brixham, south Devon, will start his trip by catching the ferry from Plymouth to France.
He aims to spend five months visiting Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and the Americas.
Mr Owen said one of the reasons he was taking on the challenge was because he wanted to "live life" and "make it count".
He said: "I view life as a little egg timer and I look at my egg timer and it's got a lot of sand in the bottom of it but very little in the top so I want to make my little bits of sand count."
Mr Owen added: "People say you only live once and that's wrong. You only die once, you live every day, every second, every week. Live it as though you really enjoy it, I enjoy my life and I haven't got a lot left."
The 74-year-old said he hopes to arrive back in the country on his 75th birthday in October.
