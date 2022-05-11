Police appeal after serious assault in Barnstaple
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Devon.
Officers received reports of an assault in the Woodland Close area of Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, between 22:00 BST and midnight on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s sustained serious facial and ankle injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, from Torrington, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The two remain in police custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police has urged anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.