Major Plymouth road closed after lorry and motorbike crash
A major road in Devon has been closed eastbound due to a serious collision, it has been confirmed.
The A38 between the B3413 St Budeaux and the A386 has been closed, with a diversion in place following a crash involving a lorry and a motorbike.
Emergency services, including Devon and Cornwall Police, are at the scene.
National Highways said due to the "severity of the incident" the eastbound carriageway was expected to remain closed throughout the night.
