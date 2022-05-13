Police witness appeal after two men assaulted in Exmouth
Police are appealing for information after two men were assaulted in Exmouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident involving four men happened on Imperial Road in the early hours of Sunday 10 April.
One man in his 20s needed hospital treatment for facial injuries.
Two suspects left the scene; with one described as a white male, in his mid-to-late 20s, with blond hair and being of a chubby build.
The second man who was attacked was not as seriously injured, police said.
Officers said they particularly wanted to hear from two women who they believed were in a black BMW who helped the more injured man.
