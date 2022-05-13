Plymouth Argyle give stadium tour to Ukrainian children
- Published
A football club in Devon has welcomed nine Ukrainian refugees for a stadium tour and a training session.
Plymouth Argyle Football Club invited children aged between 12 and 16 to their Home Park stadium on Friday.
The children, who are living with host families in Tavistock, had an hour-long session with Argyle coaches and took home training kit afterwards.
Lee Hodge, head of academy coaching, said it was "great" to see "smiles on their faces".
Mr Hodge said: "We wanted to give them the opportunity to play at Home Park, especially after the awful things they have gone through.
"Football is a universal language and you could see that all of those students were passionate about football.
"It was just great to see the smiles on their faces."
The children have moved to Devon to escape the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The session also included a special visit from first team manager Steven Schumacher, the club said.
