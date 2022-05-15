Torbay councillor steps back after bullying controversy
- Published
A Torbay councillor who was found to have bullied a council officer in a zoom meeting has "stepped back" from all her roles on council committees.
Conservative councillor Hazel Foster was found to have brought Torbay Council into disrepute during a new housing review panel meeting in 2021.
The council's standards committee recommended the move but it has been announced Ms Foster was willingly stepping back.
She has apologised for her actions.
Following an administrative mistake, the panel had a disproportionate number of members from the Conservative party listed in the meeting's agenda, but Mrs Foster tried to drive the new committee membership through.
An independent investigation revealed that during a heated hour-long debate that followed, the council clerk became visibly distressed and left the meeting.
Mrs Foster was told she must carry out "acceptable behaviour training" after the incident in September 2021.
Conservative group leader at the council, David Thomas, who was also found to have breached the council's code of conduct at the meeting, said Mrs Foster had "voluntarily stepped back" from her positions on all council committees.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that she is expected to leave her role as the council's domestic abuse and sexual violence member champion.
Mr Thomas and Mrs Foster were also found to have sought to gain an advantage by installing a Conservative majority on the council's housing crisis review panel.
Both councillors must write "unequivocal" apologies to the clerk and present an apology to full council in July.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.