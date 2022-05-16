Exeter motorcyclist who died after collision is named
A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car has been named by police as 42-year-old Luke McLeod from Exeter.
The Harley-Davidson rider collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A377 near Downes Mill, Crediton, at about 21:10 BST on 5 May.
Police said he was seriously injured and died later in hospital.
Officers have urged any witnesses to contact them and said Mr McLeod's next of kin were being supported by specialist officers.
