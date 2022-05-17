Dawlish beach access limited during final railway works
Access to a beach and promenade will be limited this summer as Network Rail begins its final phase of the construction of a new sea wall.
The wall at Dawlish, in Devon, is being built after the railway line was destroyed in a storm in 2014.
The Town Gateway underpass will temporarily close from 13 June for up to 12 weeks.
Bosses said the project would help to "protect the coastal railway and town from storms and rising sea levels".
'Disappointing for the community'
The closure is so engineers can install the foundations of a new bridge that will connect the two sections of the promenade.
The beach and Kings Walk promenade will remain open to the public.
The first section of new sea wall was completed in July 2020 and the construction of the second section began in November 2020.
Julie Gregory, Network rail senior sponsor, said: "I appreciate this closure will be disappointing for the community, especially for people with accessibility needs or those with pushchairs and particularly during the busier summer months.
"However, we will never compromise on the safety of the public or our colleagues, and to ensure we remain on course to complete the second section of sea wall and open the entire promenade and both beaches in September, it is imperative this work is completed now."
Once complete, the new wall will allow people to "walk along a wider and safer promenade", Network Rail said.
In 2014, a storm destroyed sea defences and the railway line was closed for six weeks.
