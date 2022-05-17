A38 Plymouth crash: Man in Crown Court on murder charge
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a motorcyclist was killed in a road crash in Plymouth.
David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, died last Thursday after the crash on the A38 near St Budeaux.
Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport, Plymouth, appeared at Truro Crown Court via video link from Exeter Prison and was remanded in custody after the hearing which saw him enter no plea.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 14 June.
Police previously said the crash involved a van and a motorbike.
