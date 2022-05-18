Hawks introduced to Ilfracombe to tackle problem seagulls
A hawking programme has been introduced to manage "problem" gulls and reduce their numbers in a coastal town.
North Devon Council has received funding for specially trained hawks to scare gulls out of Ilfracombe.
It said it is a humane way to tackle the "persistent nuisance of messy and sometimes aggressive gulls".
It is also hoped the environmentally friendly method will stop the birds from returning in the future.
Ilfracombe harbourmaster Georgina Carlo-Paat said: "Gulls have become a real problem in Ilfracombe, with the litter they create and aggressive behaviour towards people in the town.
"We don't want to harm the gulls but we do want to reduce their numbers and the problems they bring to the town and its residents and visitors."
Residents who experience a problem with gulls can report it on the council's website.
The grant has come from the government's Welcome Back Fund which distributes money from the European Regional Development Fund.
