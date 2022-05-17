Torbay mayor's guide dog presented with crochet chain
A guide dog belonging to Torbay's new mayor has been presented with a crochet chain by the council.
Mayor Mandy Darling, who is registered blind, was accompanied by guide dog Pepsi as she was sworn in as mayor, .
"I wouldn't be able to do this role without my guide dog, so it is right to honour her," said Mrs Darling.
Her husband Steve is the council leader and is also registered blind - they are thought to be the only registered blind couple on an English council.
Mrs Darling said: "I've had four guide dogs and every one has given me the confidence to carry on and it's very important to recognise the part that she plays in the work that I do.
"You can be treated very poorly due to your disability and it demonstrates that people can take responsible roles despite what challenges they may have in their lives.
"Therefore it's important that we are there as role models."
An escort helps Mrs Darling with daily tasks such as describing the layout of a meeting and who is there, along with reading her briefings.
"Simple things like meeting people, being told who is approaching is an enormous help to me," she said.
