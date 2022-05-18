Family escapes Cullompton blaze after electric fan catches fire
A family of five have escaped from their home after an electric fan caught fire.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Cullompton, Devon, at 03:48 BST, which started in a first floor bedroom of a semi-detached cottage.
They said the fire was out by 04:48 BST and smoke alarms had alerted the family.
One person suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had destroyed the bedroom, and the first floor had been damaged.
