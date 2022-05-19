Devon family prints 28,000 mailshot leaflets to find cats
A family from Devon whose two cats went missing have had 28,000 leaflets printed out and spent more than £3,000 on delivery in a bid to trace the pets.
Brother and sister Bob and Bea were last seen about five weeks ago in the village of Denbury, owners Lee Andrews and Hannah Temlett said.
Their leaflets are being delivered by Royal Mail to every home and business within an eight mile (13km) radius.
The couple have put a £5,000 reward for the cats' safe return.
Bob disappeared from the village, near Newton Abbot, on 9 April after last being seen near the local pub, just 500ft (150m) from his home.
Bea went missing on 12 April, the couple said.
Lee Andrews said the pets "mean the world" to the family and "they're like our little children".
He said trying to trace them "is taking over my world".
He said: "I feel a bit obsessed with trying to work out every angle, what to do to try and get them back."
Posters have also been fixed to nearby telegraph poles, notice boards and the pub door, with volunteers from a local cat rescue centre helping with searches.
