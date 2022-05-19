Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Man fascinated with serial killers murdered Plymouth teen
A man fascinated with serial killers murdered 18-year-old Bobbie-Anne McLeod, who was abducted from a bus stop in Plymouth, a court heard.
Cody Ackland was obsessed with serial killers, in particular Ted Bundy, and had searched the internet for Fred West and Ivan Milat in the weeks leading up to the murder.
Miss McLeod's body was found in woodland in November 2021.
Ackland, 24, pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing.
Prosecuting at the sentencing hearing, Richard Posner told Plymouth Crown Court Ackland had searched DIY stores for tools including hammers, crowbars and cutting tools.
Police uncovered 3,216 images on Ackland's phone, many of a "disturbing and dark nature" and reminiscent of horror films.
Some also depicted dismembered or dead bodies, post mortems and murder scenes.
'Double life'
"Cody Ackland led a double life," the prosecutor said.
"He held such an unhealthy fascination and desire to imitate serial killers. His fascination was to become an unimaginable wicked reality for Bobbi-Anne."
The court heard that Ackland struck Bobbi-Anne McLeod on the head with a claw hammer at the bus stop in Leigham as she waited for her bus between 18:05 and 18:15 GMT.
He took her in his car, a red Ford Fiesta, and drove to Bellever Forest car park on Dartmoor where he repeatedly attacked and then murdered the teenager.
Mr Posner told the court Ackland then burned her handbag nearby along with other items from the vehicle.
Ackland travelled to Bovisand where he stripped Miss McLeod and left her body in undergrowth.
The next day the court heard he drove to Tamerton Foliot in Plymouth and threw the hammer into the River Tamar.
The defendant also threw a carrier bag containing his and her blood-stained clothing into nearby allotments in Coombe Lane.
