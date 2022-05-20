Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Ex-army major in for Lib Dems

Richard Foord
Richard Foord: The former army Major will be trying to overturn a large Conservative majority from the 2019 General Election

The Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate for the forthcoming Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

Former army Major Richard Foord, from Uffculme, will be standing in the Devon by-election on 23 June.

The by-election was triggered when Tory Neil Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the party had a "mountain to climb", but it was "excited" about the "great candidate".

UK Gov
Neil Parish, who stood down after he admitted watching pornography in Parliament, has said he is considering seeking re-election

Mr Parish has said he is considering seeking re-election.

He was MP for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency for 12 years, but resigned after twice viewing porn on his phone in the chamber.

Mr Davey said the party had a "strong tradition" in the region, but added "clearly there are challenges" referencing the Conservatives securing a 24,239 majority at the 2019 General Election.

"We're excited, we've got a great candidate and we think there's a chance we could pull off a by-election shock," he said.

