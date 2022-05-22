Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Plymouth march held in memory of teenager
- Published
More than 150 people took part in a march remembering the murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
The 18-year-old was abducted from a bus stop in the city in November 2021. Her murderer jailed for a minimum of 31 years this week.
Members of the community walked from Plymouth city centre to Smeaton's Tower wearing purple - Bobbi-Anne's favourite colour.
Candles were lit and a minute's silence was held in her memory.
Organiser Elle Butcher said the march celebrated both the 18-year-old's life and her murderer being brought to justice.
Ms Butcher said: "I think definitely for the city of Plymouth, knowing that he is locked away, knowing that he does have a minimum sentence of 31 years, I think it has brought a lot of justice to her."
Plymouth's deputy lord mayor Chris Penberthy said it was "unacceptable" for women to "experience violence".
He said: "I've just called out to the men of Plymouth to do something about it, to call it out when they see it and to make sure that men know that violence against women and girls is unacceptable in today's society."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.