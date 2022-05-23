Tiverton and Honiton by-election: Former head teacher in for Conservatives
Former head teacher Helen Hurford has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election on 23 June.
The by-election was triggered when Tory Neil Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in Parliament.
Mr Parish had said he was considering seeking re-election.
Ms Hurford said she would focus on "people's priorities for the area including improving transport links, supporting farmers and businesses".
She said: "I understand what it is like to live and work here and the issues people want addressing across the constituency.
"But most of all, people here want an MP to get on with the job and deliver on their priorities."
Mr Parish was MP for the Tiverton and Honiton constituency for 12 years, but resigned after twice viewing porn on his phone in the chamber.
