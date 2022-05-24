More than 200 Devon roads to close for Jubilee parties
More than 200 road closures have been authorised across Devon as the county prepares to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Devon County Council has approved 150 applications for parties, with 45 more in Plymouth and 16 in Torbay.
The temporary road closures are for periods during the extended bank holiday weekend, between 2 and 5 June.
Party organisers have been asked to make residents aware of their plans.
'Wonderful occasion to celebrate'
Towns, villages and cities across the county are holding events of varying sizes.
Celebrations in Plymouth include the ceremonial lighting of a beacon on the walls of the Citadel, and Exeter is hosting a street party on the Thursday.
Among places celebrating are the villages of Umberleigh and Atherington in north Devon where they are expecting 120 people for a big breakfast on the Thursday, and there will also be other events including a barbecue and 50s themed party.
Ann Page, who is helping to organise the weekend, said: "We have been locked down for so long and it gives us a wonderful occasion to celebrate but also for us all to be together.
"It is a wonderful time to catch up with friends and neighbours that we haven't seen for quite some time."
