Plymouth College of Art given university status
- Published
Plymouth College of Art has been given university status and changed its name to Arts University Plymouth.
It was founded in 1856 and has had its new status and title approved by the Privy Council.
It means there are three universities in the city - the other two being University of Plymouth and Plymouth Marjon University.
"This exciting news recognises the quality of the work already taking place," said Prof Paul Fieldsend-Danks.
The Plymouth College of Art principal has been appointed vice-chancellor and chief executive of Arts University Plymouth.
He said the change recognised the establishment's partnership with its undergraduate and postgraduate students and was a "testament to the dedication of our staff".
Prof Fieldsend-Danks said: "Achieving full university status is just our latest evolution in over 160 years of leading specialist arts education in the South West and internationally.
"Their tireless work has enabled us to demonstrate the value of arts education to students, to the UK economy and to a world that needs creatives now more than ever."
He said: "Our vision for Arts University Plymouth is a new kind of art school for the 21st Century, preparing graduates who are uniquely placed to provide creative solutions to the complex problems faced by modern society."
Lady Frances Sorrell OBE, co-chair of the Sorrell Foundation, British designer and an Honorary Fellow of Arts University Plymouth, said: "There's a very special spirit of creativity and community that can be found within Arts University Plymouth.
"The move to formally become a university is well-deserved recognition of the pioneering work that has been undertaken by so many of the team there, but especially former Principal and Professor Emeritus Andrew Brewerton, who initiated this process."
She added: "Plymouth is a special place and we've met some wonderful creative people in the city."
