Bike rider seriously injured in Newton Abbot two-vehicle crash
A motorbike rider in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to Ashburton Road, in Newton Abbot, Devon, at 21:22 BST on Tuesday.
The man, who was riding a Honda motorbike, was taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
A man in his 60s from Torquay, who was driving a Kia SUV, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Torbay Hospital.
No further details on their conditions have been released.
The road was closed to allow an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
