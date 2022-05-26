Bobbi-Anne McLeod funeral: Hundreds line streets of Plymouth

Hundreds of people have lined the streets for the funeral of Bobbi-Anne McLeod in Plymouth.

The 18-year-old was abducted from a bus stop in the city in November 2021. Her murderer was jailed for a minimum of 31 years.

Members of the public turned out in Leigham, where she lived, many wearing band T-shirts or dressed in blue in line with the family's wishes.

The ceremony is taking place at St Andrew's Church on Royal Parade.

More than 150 people previously took part in a march remembering Bobbi-Anne on 22 May.

Members of the community walked from Plymouth city centre to Smeaton's Tower wearing purple - Bobbi-Anne's favourite colour.

Candles were lit and a minute's silence was held in her memory.

Bobbi-Anne's family paid tribute to the much-loved teenager after her killer, Cody Ackland, was sentenced on 19 May.

Parents Adrian and Donna and brother Lee said they had been robbed of a "beautiful girl" and their lives would never be the same again.

"Bobbi-Anne was so loved and had so many life plans; he cruelly ripped that life away from her and us," they said.

"We can't even contemplate a future without her in it.

"There will never be anything the justice system can impose that will ever come close to what he deserves."

Ackland, a guitarist with a Plymouth-based indie band, first attacked the student as she waited for a bus before driving her to a remote area of Dartmoor and murdering her.

