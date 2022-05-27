Devon and Cornwall Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct
- Published
A police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after his actions "fell far below the standards of professional behaviour".
PC Tristan Hankins left his designated patrol area without permission to run a personal errand, Devon and Cornwall Police's misconduct panel concluded.
The hearing found that he accepted an immediate deployment via his police radio, but rather than respond to the incident he completed the errand.
He was dismissed without notice.
The one-day public hearing heard on 2 June 2020 he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of "honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities".
Det Supt Paul Kessell, head of professional standards, said: "We expect our officers to uphold the standards of professional behaviour at all times and the actions of the officer fell below these standards on this occasion.
"He did not fulfil his duties and responsibilities and his behaviour brought discredit upon the police service and could undermine public confidence."
He added: "Such behaviour will not be tolerated within policing and the decision made by the panel was that the officer should be dismissed without notice."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.