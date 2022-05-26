Ilfracombe stabbing: Man in hospital with serious injuries
- Published
A man is being treated in hospital for "serious knife wounds".
Police said the man, in his 20s, was attacked on Tuesday in Ilfracombe, north Devon.
He was taken to North Devon District Hospital and transferred to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A 33-year-old woman from Ilfracombe was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.
Det Insp Gary Matthews said while initial reports had stated the incident had taken place in Barnstaple, police now believed the assault took place in the Ilfracombe area.
"We believe the victim was known to the offender and our enquiries are ongoing," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
