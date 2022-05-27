Devon councils row over Aldi shop plans in Ivybridge
Two Devon councils are in a row over plans for a new supermarket.
Ivybridge Town Council is to formally object to plans for a branch of Aldi and a multi-storey car park because "it could see business taken away from us".
South Hams District Council said a public consultation it held showed two-thirds of people were in favour because it would "improve footfall into the town centre".
Aldi said it had had "considerable support" for the scheme.
'Bustling' town
The project is part of South Hams' regeneration plans for the town.
However, Mayor of Ivybridge Sara Hladkij said there were concerns in the "bustling" town that local businesses would see trade "taken away from us, supposedly in the name of regeneration, and we just don't see it that way".
South Hams Council said its consultation in 2020 showed more than two-thirds of nearly 2,000 respondents supported the proposals.
It said the project was "developed in line with planning policy and the Ivybridge Neighbourhood Plan, and was widely consulted upon".
It added: "The consultation at the time showed that 69% of respondents supported the new supermarket proposals, and 66% of respondents felt a new supermarket would improve footfall into the town centre".
The project was currently the subject of a planning application, the council also said, adding it was encouraging residents "to respond with their views".
Aldi said the store "would create up to 40 new full and part-time jobs, while the overall scheme would deliver a 210-space car park and help regenerate the town centre".
It added it would be "complementing existing local shops and services, and we are grateful for the considerable support we have received already".
