Attempted murder arrest after Plymouth stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Plymouth, police have said.
Officers said they were called to an address on Ebrington Street at about 07:30 BST and found an injured man in his 60s.
He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said a 48-year-old man from the city was in custody and inquiries "remain ongoing at this time".
