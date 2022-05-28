Ten Tors fundraiser by South Dartmoor Community College
A group of adults have re-created the Ten Tors trek to raise funds so all students can have the chance to take part in future years.
Fifteen parents of students and former students at South Dartmoor Community College took on the 35-mile and 45-mile challenge on Saturday.
The 60th official annual Ten Tors event took place earlier in May.
The college said some students cannot afford to take part, and so far the group has raised £3,000 to help.
Katie Upton, outdoor education manager at South Dartmoor Community College, said it cost individuals at least £300 to take part in the official event, which included the entry fee and buying the necessary equipment.
She said the money raised would also help fund places on the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.
Ms Upton said of the idea was "the brainchild of one of our parents".
"She just realised that it was a fantastic opportunity and just wanted to make sure it was available to as many of our students as possible," she said.
The adults, from Devon and the Bristol and Bath areas, set off at 07:00 BST in "fantastic spirits" and "beautiful weather" having planned their own routes, she added.
