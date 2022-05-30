Superyacht fire: 'Clean-up before salvage' in Torquay
- Published
A clean-up operation for a superyacht which caught fire in a Devon marina is the priority before any salvage work, a harbour master says.
Police declared a major incident and evacuated a nearby beach and roads after the blaze broke out on the 85ft (26m) boat at Princess Pier in Torquay.
It had about nine tonnes of diesel on board when it sank on Saturday.
The current focus was to "ensure that we clean up the pollution", Torquay harbour master Rob Parsons said.
The boat, which police said broke from its mooring, was secured by firefighters near the marina's pier after catching fire at about 12:10 BST and sinking at about 16:00.
The fire and sinking of the vessel is currently being treated as unexplained.
Rob Parsons said he was "very confident" the "majority" of fuel and debris would be contained.
He said three booms had been laid around the boat and diesel was being removed from the water.
He also told the BBC: "Our role now really is to ensure that we clean up the pollution... and obviously the next stage then will be to salvage the vessel."
The leader of Torbay Council said the authority was considering the impact of the blaze after the wooden pier was damaged.
Steve Darling said: "It is insured, so at least we know that we have to have the money to get it back up and running.
"But, in our strange world of spiralling costs of building works and getting contractors on site, I'm not holding my breath as to when that will happen. But clearly we will be trying to get that as soon as possible."
