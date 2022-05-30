Almost 90 Ukrainians welcomed to Plymouth
- Published
Almost 90 Ukrainians have arrived in Plymouth, with more expected in the coming months as the war persists, the city council has said.
Seventy-four hosts have been approved to provide accommodation for refugees in the city.
The council says "many more" people have come forward as potential hosts, and are awaiting matches.
It is working with several organisations to help support the arriving families.
The council said so far 89 Ukrainians had arrived in Plymouth with more expected in the coming months once their visas have been approved.
Councillor Rebecca Smith said people in the city "can be proud of continuing the tradition" of being a welcoming city.
Councillor Chris Penberthy, who chairs the cross-party task force overseeing the Homes for Ukraine scheme, said: "Plymouth has a strong track record of welcoming those fleeing conflict and persecution in their home countries and it has been great to see this continue with so many people coming forward to offer their support."